Health

B.C. to outline ‘additional COVID-19 measures’ at Tuesday briefing

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 8:29 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. bars not ready to write off New Year’s, despite new COVID restrictions' B.C. bars not ready to write off New Year’s, despite new COVID restrictions
WATCH: With rising COVID numbers, the province has introduced new measures that kick in Monday. Jeff Guignard, Executive Director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees, says it's another setback for the industry but a necessary step.

It looks like B.C. will be facing additional COVID-19 restrictions that will be announced at a media briefing Tuesday.

Cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have soared over the weekend with another 2,550 new infections reported.

There were 911 detected between Friday and Saturday, 832 from Saturday to Sunday and 807 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 5,435 active cases in the province.

In a release to the media Monday, the province said “public health is monitoring the increase in cases in British Columbia and developments in other jurisdictions, and will outline additional COVID-19 measures during Tuesday’s regular media briefing.”

It is not yet known what those additional measures might be but many will be wondering if this means Christmas plans will have to change.

Click to play video: 'Confusion, frustration as rapid antigen tests demand soars across Canada' Confusion, frustration as rapid antigen tests demand soars across Canada
Confusion, frustration as rapid antigen tests demand soars across Canada

Read more: B.C. COVID-19 cases soar over the weekend with 2,550 new infections

The current restrictions are slated to remain in place until Jan. 31, 2022 unless renewed by Henry.

Trending Stories

Under these restrictions, British Columbians will once again be limited in the number of visitors in private homes, though the measures are less strict than last holiday season. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors or one other household — if everyone is vaccinated.

Event venues with more than 1,000 attendees will be limited to half-capacity.

All sports tournaments are being cancelled. All New Year’s Eve organized gatherings and events are restricted to seated-only events, with a ban on mingling or dancing.

Venues that are covered by B.C.’s vaccine passport system will be formally required to scan QR codes, rather than visually inspecting them.

Restaurants can remain open at full capacity, but guests must wear masks when not seated and must not move between tables.

Read more: New B.C. COVID-19 restrictions take effect Monday

Click to play video: 'Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. not speeding up booster doses' Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. not speeding up booster doses
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. not speeding up booster doses

On Monday afternoon, the Centre for Disease Control said Omicron is now the most common coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases.

Henry said there’s no stopping Omicron, but B.C. can “flatten it out” to help prevent a surge in hospitalizations.

This post will be updated following the press conference with Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

