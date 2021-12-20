B.C. to outline ‘additional COVID-19 measures’ at Tuesday briefing

Send this page to someone via email

It looks like B.C. will be facing additional COVID-19 restrictions that will be announced at a media briefing Tuesday.

Cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have soared over the weekend with another 2,550 new infections reported.

There were 911 detected between Friday and Saturday, 832 from Saturday to Sunday and 807 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 5,435 active cases in the province.

In a release to the media Monday, the province said “public health is monitoring the increase in cases in British Columbia and developments in other jurisdictions, and will outline additional COVID-19 measures during Tuesday’s regular media briefing.”

It is not yet known what those additional measures might be but many will be wondering if this means Christmas plans will have to change.

The current restrictions are slated to remain in place until Jan. 31, 2022 unless renewed by Henry.

Under these restrictions, British Columbians will once again be limited in the number of visitors in private homes, though the measures are less strict than last holiday season. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors or one other household — if everyone is vaccinated.

Event venues with more than 1,000 attendees will be limited to half-capacity.

All sports tournaments are being cancelled. All New Year’s Eve organized gatherings and events are restricted to seated-only events, with a ban on mingling or dancing.

Venues that are covered by B.C.’s vaccine passport system will be formally required to scan QR codes, rather than visually inspecting them.

Restaurants can remain open at full capacity, but guests must wear masks when not seated and must not move between tables.

On Monday afternoon, the Centre for Disease Control said Omicron is now the most common coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases.

Henry said there’s no stopping Omicron, but B.C. can “flatten it out” to help prevent a surge in hospitalizations.

This post will be updated following the press conference with Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

