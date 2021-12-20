SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. COVID-19 cases soar over the weekend with 2,550 new infections

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 7:01 pm
Click to play video: 'British Columbians reconsidering holiday trips as Omicron variant spreads' British Columbians reconsidering holiday trips as Omicron variant spreads
The final weekend before Christmas is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year but with Canada advising against non-essential travel, many British Columbians are reconsidering their planned vacations as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. Kristen Robinson reports.

Cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have soared over the weekend with another 2,550 new infections reported.

There were 911 detected between Friday and Saturday, 832 from Saturday to Sunday and 807 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 5,435  active cases in the province.

This rise in cases coincides with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which is believed to be more contagious than any other variant.

University of Saskatchewan community health professor Nazeem Muhajarine thinks that Omicron just spreads too quickly.

“I think what we are seeing with Omicron is an unprecedented ferocity in the way that it is spreading,” the epidemiologist told Global News.

On Monday afternoon, the Centre for Disease Control said Omicron is now the most common coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases.

Click to play video: 'UBC student leaders call for cancellation of in-person exams amid COVID-19' UBC student leaders call for cancellation of in-person exams amid COVID-19
UBC student leaders call for cancellation of in-person exams amid COVID-19

Read more: Boosters not enough to blunt Omicron wave, experts say: ‘There isn’t time’

In addition, another three people died over the weekend in B.C., bringing that total to 2,402 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 185 people in hospitals — a decrease of six since Friday — but 77 are in intensive care, an increase of three since Friday.

As of Monday, 87.3 per cent (4,352,063) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6 per cent (4,118,432) have received their second dose.

In addition, 91.7 per cent (4,250,903) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.8 per cent (4,118,375) have received their second dose and 16 per cent (727,761) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.1 per cent (3,982,962) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.3 per cent (3,863,965) received their second dose and 17 per cent (726,994) have received a third dose.

