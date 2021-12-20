B.C. COVID-19 cases soar over the weekend with 2,550 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have soared over the weekend with another 2,550 new infections reported.

There were 911 detected between Friday and Saturday, 832 from Saturday to Sunday and 807 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 5,435 active cases in the province.

This rise in cases coincides with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which is believed to be more contagious than any other variant.

University of Saskatchewan community health professor Nazeem Muhajarine thinks that Omicron just spreads too quickly.

“I think what we are seeing with Omicron is an unprecedented ferocity in the way that it is spreading,” the epidemiologist told Global News.

On Monday afternoon, the Centre for Disease Control said Omicron is now the most common coronavirus variant in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases.

In addition, another three people died over the weekend in B.C., bringing that total to 2,402 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 185 people in hospitals — a decrease of six since Friday — but 77 are in intensive care, an increase of three since Friday.

As of Monday, 87.3 per cent (4,352,063) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6 per cent (4,118,432) have received their second dose.

In addition, 91.7 per cent (4,250,903) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.8 per cent (4,118,375) have received their second dose and 16 per cent (727,761) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.1 per cent (3,982,962) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.3 per cent (3,863,965) received their second dose and 17 per cent (726,994) have received a third dose.