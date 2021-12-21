SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. records 1,308 COVID cases in 24 hours, with almost 60% being Omicron

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 7:19 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: B.C. to accelerate booster program, expand vaccine clinic capacity' COVID-19: B.C. to accelerate booster program, expand vaccine clinic capacity
As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, B.C. is expanding its vaccine clinic capacity and booster program. Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said the province hopes to complete its booster program by the end of March -- two months ahead of the schedule first announced in October.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to soar in B.C. with cases driven by the Omicron variant.

In just 24 hours, B.C. has recorded 1,308 cases of the virus.

Of these cases, 756 are the Omicron variant, the province said. That is almost 60 per cent of the cases.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines indoor social gatherings over the holiday season' COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines indoor social gatherings over the holiday season
COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines indoor social gatherings over the holiday season

This number comes on the day B.C. announced more COVID restrictions heading into the holiday season.

These include no organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size; concerts, sports games and theatres reduced to 50 per cent seated capacity, regardless of venue size; closing gyms, fitness centres and dance studios; closing bars and nightclubs; and limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. to ban indoor organized events, shut nightclubs, and keep home gatherings small

The new cases bring the provincial total to 6,348 active infections. This number has doubled in just one week as it was 3,171 cases on Dec. 14.

In addition, one person has died, bringing the total coronavirus-related deaths to 2,403 people.

Seven more people are in the hospital with the virus — a total now of 192 — but one less person is in the ICU with that number standing at 76.

As of Tuesday, 87.5 per cent (4,359,335) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7 per cent (4,120,332) have received their second dose.

In addition, 91.7 per cent (4,252,249) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.9 per cent (4,120,270) received their second dose and 16 per cent (744,549) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.1 per cent (3,984,161) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 89.4 per cent (3,865,665) have received their second dose and 17 per cent (743,778) have received a third dose.

