SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta post-secondary institutions move online as Omicron cases rise

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 2:44 pm
The University of Alberta campus on Sept. 30, 2020. View image in full screen
The University of Alberta campus on Sept. 30, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

A number of post-secondary institutions are bringing the bulk of classes online in the new year, as the COVID-19 variant Omicron continues to spread in Alberta.

The University of Alberta is moving the majority of classes online for three weeks, from Jan. 4 until at least Jan. 23.

When asked, the university declined to provide comment.

Read more: Omicron variant dominant in Alberta, premier urges Albertans to halve personal contacts

NAIT will offer all lecture and theory classes virtually for the start of winter term. Labs and shops that require in-person learning will continue in class with extra safety measures. The measures will be in place until at least Jan. 21.

MacEwan University is also bringing winter term classes online from Jan. 5 to Jan. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the dynamic nature of the current COVID-19 situation, we will be providing a series of short updates on an ongoing basis,” reads a release.

Click to play video: 'The Edmonton Public Library continues to educate and inspire in-person or online' The Edmonton Public Library continues to educate and inspire in-person or online

MacEwan emphasized in its release this is a “temporary measure,” with a goal to bring all faculty, students and staff “safely back to campus during the winter term.”

Read more: Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on

The University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge will also be moving classes online in January.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagUniversity of Alberta tagOmicron tagonline learning tagPost-secondary tagNAIT tagOnline Classes tagMacEwan tagAlberta Universities tagPost-secondary Online tagOnline post secondary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers