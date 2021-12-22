Alberta post-secondary institutions move online as Omicron cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A number of post-secondary institutions are bringing the bulk of classes online in the new year, as the COVID-19 variant Omicron continues to spread in Alberta.

The University of Alberta is moving the majority of classes online for three weeks, from Jan. 4 until at least Jan. 23.

When asked, the university declined to provide comment.

NAIT will offer all lecture and theory classes virtually for the start of winter term. Labs and shops that require in-person learning will continue in class with extra safety measures. The measures will be in place until at least Jan. 21.

MacEwan University is also bringing winter term classes online from Jan. 5 to Jan. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the dynamic nature of the current COVID-19 situation, we will be providing a series of short updates on an ongoing basis,” reads a release.

MacEwan emphasized in its release this is a “temporary measure,” with a goal to bring all faculty, students and staff “safely back to campus during the winter term.”

Read more: Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on

The University of Calgary and the University of Lethbridge will also be moving classes online in January.