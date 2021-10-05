Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 5 2021 3:58pm
00:46

Edmonton Public Schools calls on province to implement ‘firebreak,’ temporarily shift to online learning

The Edmonton Public School Board is calling the government to implement a “firebreak,” which would see schools across the province shift to online learning for a minimum of two weeks.

