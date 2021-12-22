Menu

Crime

Rideau Street shooting victim in stable condition: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 1:50 pm
Ottawa police say a man is in stable condition after a Wednesday morning shooting on Rideau Street. File photo. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a man is in stable condition after a Wednesday morning shooting on Rideau Street. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police believe there’s no further threat to public safety after a man was shot outside the ByWard Market on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in a residence in the 200 block of Rideau Street shortly before 7:40 a.m., according to a statement.

An adult man at the scene was taken to hospital with serious injuries, though police said he’s now listed in stable condition.

“There is no known threat to public safety at this time,” the police statement said.

Read more: Ottawa homicide investigators asking for public’s help to find ‘vehicle of interest’ in teen’s shooting death

Rideau Street was closed Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon between Cumberland and Waller streets as police investigated the scene.

Police are now looking to speak with anyone who has information about the incident, as well as anyone with dashcam or video security footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

