Ottawa homicide investigators asking for public’s help to find ‘vehicle of interest’ in teen’s shooting death

Ottawa police are looking for a truck spotted in the Woodroffe and Baseline area around the time a teenage boy was killed earlier this week.

The OPS homicide unit is looking for tips about a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck dubbed a “vehicle of interest” in Monday’s shooting death of 16-year-old John Ndayishimiye on Elmira Drive.

Police said earlier this week they believe the shooting in which another 16-year-old boy was wounded but not killed, was “targeted.”

Investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who saw a truck matching the photos in the areas of Cobden Road, Iris Street, Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Seeking public tips and info about a vehicle of interest in the homicide on Elmira Drive on Dec. 6th. A blue Ford F-150 seen in the area of Cobden, Iris, Baseline and Woodroffe between 1-4a.m. Please call the Homicide Unit, 613-236-1222 x5493.https://t.co/YJuPqR2mfA#OttNews pic.twitter.com/4tt1F3dguJ — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 9, 2021

Anyone in those areas at the time, or anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage of the neighbourhood, is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

