1 man killed, another injured in west Ottawa shooting: police

Police say two men were shot, one fatally, in an early morning incident in Ottawa’s west end on Monday.

The OPS homicide unit is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Elmira Drive, just off Iris Street near IKEA, police said in a brief tweet Monday.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., according to police.

One man was killed and a second was injured.

“We believe it was targeted and not a random act. There is no concern for public safety at this time,” an OPS spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Police declined to provide further details Monday morning, saying the incident remained an “active call.”

The death marks Ottawa’s 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

