Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

1 man killed, another injured in west Ottawa shooting: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 10:55 am
Ottawa police say a man was killed in a shooting on Elmira Drive on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a man was killed in a shooting on Elmira Drive on Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Police say two men were shot, one fatally, in an early morning incident in Ottawa’s west end on Monday.

The OPS homicide unit is investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Elmira Drive, just off Iris Street near IKEA, police said in a brief tweet Monday.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., according to police.

Read more: Ottawa police make an arrest after 64-year-old woman killed, man injured

One man was killed and a second was injured.

“We believe it was targeted and not a random act. There is no concern for public safety at this time,” an OPS spokesperson told Global News in an email.

Police declined to provide further details Monday morning, saying the incident remained an “active call.”

The death marks Ottawa’s 16th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.

Click to play video: 'Police identify victim in fatal Westport house fire' Police identify victim in fatal Westport house fire
Police identify victim in fatal Westport house fire
