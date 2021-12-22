Menu

Canada

Wetter than normal conditions expected as Sask. WSA releases freeze-up report

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 22, 2021 12:34 pm
The Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising the public that operations in the Qu'Appelle River Basin may impact the ice conditions on lakes in the region. View image in full screen
Early modelling released by the WSA indicates central and northern parts of Saskatchewan could have wetter than normal conditions between December and March 2022. File / Global News

It could be wetter than normal in the coming months for parts of Saskatchewan.

However, Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency (WSA) said Wednesday that even if there is an above-normal snowpack, the chance of an above-normal runoff is not likely.

The agency said that is due to dry conditions at freeze-up.

Read more: Caution urged before heading out on ice-covered Saskatchewan water bodies

A minimal runoff last spring, followed by a mostly hot and dry summer, has left many agricultural areas of the province with drier than normal conditions.

Conditions are driest in the Saskatoon area, extending out to Rosetown, Leader and the Maple Creek area.

The capacity of soils and the storage capacity within wetlands areas will be higher, reducing the risk of above-normal runoff come the spring, said the WSA.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatoon region is currently under an exceptional drought, according to the Canadian Drought Monitor.

An exceptional drought represents conditions that historically appear less than two years in 100.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer

The WSA is painting a similar runoff picture for the north.

Northern Saskatchewan received below-normal rainfall during the 2021 growing season, but that was mitigated by wet conditions from 2020.

This caused water levels to remain high throughout the first half of the year before tapering off to near normal heading into freeze-up, the WSA reported.

Winter flows in the north area are expected to continue to drop to slightly below normal during the course of the winter, the agency added.

Early modelling released by the WSA indicates central and northern parts of the province could have wetter than normal conditions between December and March 2022.

The rest of the province should have near-normal precipitation during the same time period.

Freeze-up conditions, in combination with the winter snowpack, are used by the WSA to provide an early indication of areas more vulnerable to above- or below-normal runoffs.

Story continues below advertisement

The first spring runoff report will be issued by the WSA in February 2022.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer' Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer
Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer – Nov 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Water Security Agency tagSaskatchewan Water Security Agency tagSnowpack tagWSA tagSpring Runoff tagSaskatchewan WSA tagSaskatchewan Spring Runoff tagFreeze Up tag

