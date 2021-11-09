Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer' Saskatchewan farmers hoping for wet winter after drought-ravaged summer
One Saskatchewan farmer said he relied on reserve moisture to the point where he fears next year's growing conditions could be even worse.

Saskatchewan’s first blast of winter will also be the first substantial precipitation many farmers have seen in a long time.

Corey Loessin can see the impact of the prolonged drought on his property south of Radisson. A dugout normally used for watering the yard barely has a foot of water in it.

Read more: Manitoba needs above-average snowfall to balance out effects of summer drought, minister says

“It was a pretty dry season. We got about four inches in total here (at the farm),” he said.

Some precipitation is on the way in the form of snow. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings and special weather statements spanning parts of central and southern Saskatchewan.

Loessin’s farm could see freezing rain and as much as 10 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Snow through the winter is going to be a good thing. If we get some, that will help,” he said. “I think it’s dry enough that the ground won’t freeze and the snow will possibly soak in.”

Read more: Statistics Canada projects lower yields in Saskatchewan

This year, the area west of Saskatoon received about one-fifth of the precipitation it normally gets, said Loessin, who is also a member of the board of directors for Saskatchewan Pulse Growers.

With the dry conditions, Loessin said he produced yields that were about one-third of his 10-year average.

Ian Boxall, a Tisdale-area farmer, brought in about half the bushels he normally does.

“I think it would be fair to say the majority of the province had half a crop or less,” said Boxall, vice-president of the Agricultural Producers of Saskatchewan.

Both producers have relied on reserve moisture in recent growing seasons, using up what limited moisture they had.

Read more: $119M pledged by Saskatchewan government to help drought-affected livestock producers

“This year, we started to feel the fact that our reserves were down,” Boxall said. “My fear is that next year is going to be even worse.”

Story continues below advertisement

While some farmers have found financial support through the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, cattle producers have required more government support.

In August, the Saskatchewan government announced $119 million in aid for cattle producers under the AgriRecovery program. As of Monday, the 2021 Canada-Saskatchewan Drought Response Initiative has received nearly 8,700 applications, accounting for about 1.24 million animals.

The initiative pays $200 per head of cattle for affected producers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnow tagSask Weather tagAgriculture tagDrought tagSask Ag tagSaskatchewan drought tagSask Agriculture tagSask Drought tagSask Snow tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers