Traffic

Highway 7 collision involving 4 vehicles near Omemee sends 4 to hospital: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2021 12:17 pm
OPP say four people were injured in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 7 near Omemee on Monday morning. View image in full screen
OPP say four people were injured in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 7 near Omemee on Monday morning. The Canadian Press

Highway 7 just west of the village of Omemee is closed following a four-vehicle collision on Monday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision occurred around 9 a.m. and involved three passenger vehicles and a commercial motor vehicle.

Read more: Haliburton man killed in Hwy. 35 collision north of Lindsay, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say

Police say three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway is closed with detours in place at Mount Horeb Road and Heights Road.

“The closure will remain in place for several hours while police investigate,” OPP stated just before noon.

— More to come

