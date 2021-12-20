Highway 7 collision involving 4 vehicles near Omemee sends 4 to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Highway 7 just west of the village of Omemee is closed following a four-vehicle collision on Monday morning.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the collision occurred around 9 a.m. and involved three passenger vehicles and a commercial motor vehicle.

Police say three people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway is closed with detours in place at Mount Horeb Road and Heights Road.

“The closure will remain in place for several hours while police investigate,” OPP stated just before noon.

— More to come

Advertisement