Highway 35 closed north of Lindsay after collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A section of Highway 35 just north of Lindsay, Ont., is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning.
According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the highway near the intersection of Thunderbridge Road North just a few kilometres north of Lindsay.
The collision reportedly involved a dump truck and another vehicle.
Four people have been injured, police said. No other details have been provided.
Police have closed the highway in both directions between Thunderbridge Road and Peniel Road with detours at Thunderbridge Road and Ken Reid Road.
OPP is looking for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information can call 1-888-310-1122.
More to come.
