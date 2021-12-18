The Montreal Canadiens’ scheduled Saturday training session has been cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens have decided to cancel the training session the team was to hold Saturday morning at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard as a preventive measure.

The team announced their decision through their Twitter account, without adding further details.

Dominique Ducharme’s men had kept this training session on the schedule even if the game scheduled for Saturday night against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Center had been postponed.

Recently, the Bruins were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that affected seven players and one team member.

For his part, the Canadian has not registered players in the NHL protocol linked to COVID-19 since December 2, when Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku were placed in isolation. Gallagher and Niku had resumed training this week, however, and Ducharme had claimed they could return to the game on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

For now, the Canadian will take over on Monday, when he visits the New York Islanders. He will then face the New York Rangers on December 22, followed by the New Jersey Devils on December 23.

In addition, last Thursday’s meeting between the Canadian and the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Center was presented behind closed doors following a request from Quebec Public Health due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Montreal region.

It was the first time since May 25 that the Habs played in an empty Bell Center.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night held without spectators

The maximum capacity allowed at the Bell Center has increased from 2,500 for Game 6 of the First Round Series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 29 to 3,500 as of the Stanley Cup semi-final against the Golden Knights of Vegas, June 18. It was 7,500 on the preseason schedule this fall, and then the restrictions were lifted in time for the home opener on October 16.

Groupe CH Sports and Entertainment President France Margaret Bélanger said in a statement released Thursday evening that the Canadian had “obtained assurances that we will again be able to accommodate our fans at 50% of the amphitheater’s full capacity for our January matches “.

Story continues below advertisement

(The Canadian Press)

2:14 Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases Quebec announces new capacity limits amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases