Canada

Habs home game against the Boston Bruins for Saturday has been postponed

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 1:59 pm

On Friday morning, the NHL made their announcement.

The Canadiens played the Philadelphia Flyers without spectators inside the Bell Centre on Thursday night at the request of Quebec health authorities owing to the “spiralling rise of COVID-19 cases in the region,” but no justification was offered for the postponement.

The Bruins are also dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that has seen six players placed into the league’s protocol. A total of 11 games have been postponed by the NHL this season, including six this week.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: The Montreal Canadiens’ future begins to take shape

The Calgary Flames have seen four of their contests scratched since Monday with 19 players and 13 members of the team’s staff in protocol.
Boston’s next game is scheduled for Sunday in Ottawa against the Senators. Montreal is set resume action Monday on the road against the New York Islanders.

Read more: Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night held without spectators

 

The Canadiens said Thursday after announcing their game against the Flyers would be played in an empty building that the organization has been assured it will be allowed return to partial capacity at the Bell Centre beginning in January.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
