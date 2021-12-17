Public transit expanding in South Okanagan with more daily trips, new route

Send this page to someone via email

Public transit will be expanding in the South Okanagan next month.

On Friday, B.C. Transit announced that the Route 70 bus, Kelowna to Penticton, will feature two additional round trips Tuesday through Friday.

And the Route 30 Summerland to Penticton bus will see the introduction of Saturday service, along with an extra midday trip Monday through Friday.

The extra trips will begin service on Monday, Jan. 3.

In addition, the West Bench area near Penticton will see the introduction of the Route 11 bus (West Bench-Penticton) Monday through Friday.

The route will be free for the first week, with free service ending Monday, Jan. 10.

According to B.C. Transit, “the expansion will include additional trips to allow for enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, and a new route, which will provide transit service to a new area.”

B.C. Transit noted that the expansion was done in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the District of Summerland.

“These service changes have been implemented as part of the 2015 Okanagan-Similkameen Transit Future Plan and the currently ongoing Transit Future Action Plan process,” said B.C. Transit.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit B.C. Transit’s website.

