Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public transit expanding in South Okanagan with more daily trips, new route

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 8:10 pm
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. View image in full screen
B.C. Transit says the extra trips will result in enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, while a new route will provide transit service to a new area. Global News

Public transit will be expanding in the South Okanagan next month.

On Friday, B.C. Transit announced that the Route 70 bus, Kelowna to Penticton, will feature two additional round trips Tuesday through Friday.

Read more: Kelowna transit service hit by labour shortages

And the Route 30 Summerland to Penticton bus will see the introduction of Saturday service, along with an extra midday trip Monday through Friday.

The extra trips will begin service on Monday, Jan. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the West Bench area near Penticton will see the introduction of the Route 11 bus (West Bench-Penticton) Monday through Friday.

Trending Stories

The route will be free for the first week, with free service ending Monday, Jan. 10.

According to B.C. Transit, “the expansion will include additional trips to allow for enhanced convenience and shorter wait times, and a new route, which will provide transit service to a new area.”

Click to play video: 'North Shore governments join forces to bring rapid transit to the region' North Shore governments join forces to bring rapid transit to the region
North Shore governments join forces to bring rapid transit to the region – Oct 20, 2021

B.C. Transit noted that the expansion was done in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the District of Summerland.

“These service changes have been implemented as part of the 2015 Okanagan-Similkameen Transit Future Plan and the currently ongoing Transit Future Action Plan process,” said B.C. Transit.

For more information on routes and schedules, visit B.C. Transit’s website.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan' More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan
More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan – Oct 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagpenticton tagsouth okanagan tagPublic Transit tagsummerland tagrdos tagBC Transit tagRegional District Okanagan-Similkameen tagdistrict of summerland tagWest Bench tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers