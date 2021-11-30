Kelowna transit service hit by labour shortages

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna transit is warning passengers that bus service may be altered due to a labour shortage.

“Like many other customer-facing organizations, BC Transit is currently facing a labour shortage,” reads the notice distributed Monday. “This challenge is significantly impacting BC Transit’s ability to deliver reliable scheduled service.”

The current impacts to service have resulted in the need to alter schedules on short notice to reflect changing conditions in the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

To minimize the impact these service challenges are having on customers, BC Transit and the operating company are posting alerts immediately on the website once trip cancellations are confirmed.

To check for alerts go to route-specific email notifications.

To provide more service stability during this challenging time, BC Transit is currently developing a short-term reduced service schedule anticipated to go into effect in early January 2022.

Once finalized, BC Transit will communicate this new schedule out to the public, ensuring there is sufficient notice for customers.