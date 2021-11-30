Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Kelowna transit service hit by labour shortages

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 2:40 pm
File. Kelowna transit.
File. Kelowna transit. Global News

Kelowna transit is warning passengers that bus service may be altered due to a labour shortage.

“Like many other customer-facing organizations, BC Transit is currently facing a labour shortage,” reads the notice distributed Monday.  “This challenge is significantly impacting BC Transit’s ability to deliver reliable scheduled service.”

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C. bus driver frustrated with lack of mask enforcement

The current impacts to service have resulted in the need to alter schedules on short notice to reflect changing conditions in the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

Trending Stories

To minimize the impact these service challenges are having on customers, BC Transit and the operating company are posting alerts immediately on the website once trip cancellations are confirmed.

To check for alerts go to route-specific email notifications.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Transit supervisors should enforce mandatory masks, Kelowna union says

To provide more service stability during this challenging time, BC Transit is currently developing a short-term reduced service schedule anticipated to go into effect in early January 2022.

Once finalized, BC Transit will communicate this new schedule out to the public, ensuring there is sufficient notice for customers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagKelowna tagBC Transit taglabour shortage tagkelowna transit tagScheduled service tagService changes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers