Canada

Drug trafficking charges laid after vehicle gets stuck in northern Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 7:49 pm
Winter tires View image in full screen
Four people from Alberta are facing drug trafficking charges after a vehicle evade police got stuck in the snow. Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

A drug bust including roughly 400 doses of methamphetamine took place in northern Saskatchewan earlier this week, according to Mounties.

A “suspicious” vehicle on Big Island Lake Cree Territory was reported to police at roughly 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, read a press release.

RCMP officers said they located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver did not stop.

The vehicle was then driven down a trail in a nearby forested area, where it became stuck in deep snow, according to the release.

Read more: Regina police service makes public plea after 18 fatal suspected overdoses in 30 days

Police searched the vehicle and seized 41 grams of crystal meth, 50 grams of crack cocaine and 1.2 grams of a substance suspected of being fentanyl/heroin.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the community, we were able to keep a significant amount of illicit drugs off local streets,” Pierceland RCMP Cpl. David Horton said in a statement on Friday.

“Consider the 41 grams of crystal methamphetamine seized — that is the equivalent of approximately 400 individual doses.”

“These community-police partnerships are so important to overall community safety.”

Click to play video: 'No timeline for Saskatoon drug treatment court 2 years later: government' No timeline for Saskatoon drug treatment court 2 years later: government
No timeline for Saskatoon drug treatment court 2 years later: government

Four individuals from Cold Lake, Alta., were arrested and are facing drug tracking charges.

Omar Csurdi, 24, and Hosanna Lachance, 33, were remanded to appear in court on Dec. 20, in Meadow Lake.

Tye Sandfly, 26, and Iesha Csurdi, 23, are expected to appear in court on Feb. 15, 2022, in Pierceland.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is roughly 400 km northwest of Saskatoon.

