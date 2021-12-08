Menu

Crime

4 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 11:26 am
The drug busts happened after a cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police. View image in full screen
The drug busts happened after a cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police. File / Global News

Three men are facing drug charges after a bust in Saskatoon on Dec. 2.

The busts happened after a cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police.

Read more: Regina police seize cocaine, meth during Moose Jaw, Sask. drug bust

Police said two men, ages 27 and 32, were arrested inside a parking garage in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue South.

A search turned up cocaine pills and cash, police said.

A high-risk warrant was then executed at a condominium at the same location. Police said officers seized more cocaine and cash.

Read more: Crack cocaine seized in separate northern Saskatchewan drug busts

Police said a high-risk search was also executed at a home in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.

Meth and GHB were seized and a 32-year-old man arrested, police said.

In total, police said four kilograms of meth, 303 cocaine pills, 71.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 200 mL of GHB, a 2018 Acura RDX and roughly $19,000 in cash were seized.

The three men are facing a number of drug and proceeds of crime-related charges.

Click to play video: 'Visits to the emergency room due to meth continue to climb in Saskatoon' Visits to the emergency room due to meth continue to climb in Saskatoon
Visits to the emergency room due to meth continue to climb in Saskatoon – Sep 18, 2021
