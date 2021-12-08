4 kilos of meth seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing drug charges after a bust in Saskatoon on Dec. 2.

The busts happened after a cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking investigation by Saskatoon police.

Police said two men, ages 27 and 32, were arrested inside a parking garage in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue South.

A search turned up cocaine pills and cash, police said.

A high-risk warrant was then executed at a condominium at the same location. Police said officers seized more cocaine and cash.

Police said a high-risk search was also executed at a home in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.

Meth and GHB were seized and a 32-year-old man arrested, police said.

In total, police said four kilograms of meth, 303 cocaine pills, 71.1 grams of powdered cocaine, 200 mL of GHB, a 2018 Acura RDX and roughly $19,000 in cash were seized.

The three men are facing a number of drug and proceeds of crime-related charges.

