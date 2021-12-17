Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot twice in downtown Hamilton early Friday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 9:33 am
Man shot twice in downtown Hamilton early Friday - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say a man was shot twice outside a downtown Hamilton restaurant overnight on Friday.

The incident happened just after midnight near the intersection of John Street South and Jackson Street West.

“A victim, male in his 20s and several suspects were involved in an altercation that resulted in the victim being shot twice,” police said in a release.

Read more: Hamilton to bump up COVID-19 vaccine capacity amid booster eligibility, Omicron surge

“The suspects fled the scene on foot.”

Trending Stories

The injured man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Ontario distributing free take-home rapid COVID tests over holidays' Ontario distributing free take-home rapid COVID tests over holidays
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagdowntown hamilton shooting tagjackson Street west tagindy bharaj tagjohn street south taghamilton restaurant shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers