Man shot twice in downtown Hamilton early Friday

Police say a man was shot twice outside a downtown Hamilton restaurant overnight on Friday.

The incident happened just after midnight near the intersection of John Street South and Jackson Street West.

“A victim, male in his 20s and several suspects were involved in an altercation that resulted in the victim being shot twice,” police said in a release.

“The suspects fled the scene on foot.”

The injured man was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

