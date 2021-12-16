London’s Maggie MacNeil golden again

The Canadian record in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay fell on Thursday at the 2021 FINA World Swimming championships as Canada captured gold in the event.

Maggie MacNeil of London, Ont., Kayla Sanchez of Scarborough, Ont., Katerine Savard, Pont-Rouge, Que., and Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., made their way through the waves and turns of the 25m pool in Abu Dhabi, UAE in a time of 3:28.52.

MacNeil is not too far removed from winning gold in the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics where she also added a silver and bronze in two relay events and was quick to hold this latest accomplishment up high.

“This one was so special because I got to do it with my other teammates and singing the national anthem together was so amazing,” said MacNeil.

There they stood on the top of the podium after four strong individual legs.

“I swam the second leg,” described MacNeil. “Usually I have to go first when I’m at school (at Michigan) so I got to do a relay kickover which was a lot slower than I thought it was going to be. I haven’t swum a freestyle race in short course metres in four years. But overall this was good. It went technically well.”

MacNeil credited the underwater ability of everyone swimming for Canada

“For someone like me I like the turns and I like the walls,” MacNeil said. “All of the girls on the relay teams are good underwater so we wouldn’t have won without that.”

The 4 x 100m is the first of a few events for the former member of the London Aquatic Club.

“Originally I think I calculated 20 swims in six days when we got to the competition,” smiled MacNeil. “I think I’ve narrowed it down so that I have a little more rest. My schedule is a little bit smaller now but it is a little hefty.”

Winning gold has just added to an already huge week for MacNeil. On Dec. 14 she announced that she has signed a sponsorship deal with Speedo.

“The new NCAA rules have allowed us to do that and I have loved Speedo and have worn it ever since I can remember so I am really excited to be a part of their team,” MacNeil explained. “It’s a good stepping stone and that’s what we like to hear as we evolve sport.”

MacNeil can’t exactly step higher than she and her teammates did in the 4 x 100m but she will be aiming to get back to the top of the podium as the World Swimming Championships through to Dec. 21.