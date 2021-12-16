SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

London Knights vs. Owen Sound Attack on Friday postponed due to COVID-19

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 16, 2021 4:29 pm
London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov scores the shootout winner on Nick Chenard of the Owen Sound Attack as the Knights defeated the Attack 5-4 on November 27, 2021. View image in full screen
London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov scores the shootout winner on Nick Chenard of the Owen Sound Attack as the Knights defeated the Attack 5-4 on November 27, 2021. Jim Van Horne / Global News

The Ontario Hockey League says it has postponed the London Knights’ Friday matchup against the Owen Sound Attack due to “COVID-19 protocols affecting the Owen Sound Attack Hockey Club.”

The game was originally set to be hosted by London in the city’s Budweiser Gardens, but will now be rescheduled at a later date, according to the OHL.

The COVID-19 protocols have also prompted the postponement of Owen Sound’s game against the Sarnia Sting on Saturday.

As of Thursday afternoon, London’s away game against the Guelph Storm is scheduled to continue as planned.

Read more: Ontario reintroducing capacity limits for large indoor venues amid Omicron concerns

In a tweet posted soon after the news was shared, the Knights said they will provide ticket holders with an update “when we have further information from the OHL.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for the Attack, the team elaborated on the news in a post to its website on Thursday.

“The Owen Sound Attack in conjunction with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit announced today the suspension of team activities through December 23, 2021, due to one player testing positive,” the team said, adding that the infected individual is not exhibiting any symptoms.

All other Attack players are either awaiting the results of PCR tests conducted on Tuesday or have already received negative results.

“All high-risk contacts of the positive case are now in isolation and will be have another round of PCR testing on December 20, 2021,” the Attack added.

