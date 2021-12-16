Edmonton extends Phase 1 parking ban; ‘Please do not park on roads’

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has had to extend the Phase 1 parking ban because crews can’t clear roads that vehicles are parked on.

“Our crews have been working 24/7 to address Tuesday’s snowfall and in order to ensure roads are safe, our maintenance equipment needs as much access to these areas as possible,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations, Parks and Roads Services.

“Unfortunately, we are finding that many of our collector roadways and transit park and ride access roads are still populated with vehicles, making it more difficult for equipment to maintain those areas.”

“We have had to adjust our operations affecting the city’s progress and delaying completion,” Grant said Thursday.

The city is extending the Phase 1 parking ban for an additional 24 to 48 hours. This is above the original 48-hour timeline.

During Phase 1, crews clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes (roads marked with seasonal no parking signage), and roads within business improvement areas, the city explained.

“It takes a community effort to deliver on effective snow clearing,” Grant said.

“Please help our crews out and do not park on roads so the equipment can get through.”

Vehicles can be ticketed if they are parked on arterial and collector roads, bus routes and all roads with “Seasonal No Parking” signs.

Since this Phase 1 parking ban started on Dec. 14, 186 tickets have been given out, the city said. During this phase, parking is prohibited in these areas, but people can still park on their residential streets.

Parking is allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed there normally.

Residents will be given a minimum eight hours’ notice before the Phase 2 residential parking ban begins.

