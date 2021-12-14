Fresh snow blankets Edmonton, surrounding areas amid snowfall warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the capital region and much of central and northern Alberta woke up to snow continuing to fall, amid snowfall warnings Tuesday morning.

Snowfall warnings remained in place for Edmonton, as well as areas to the west to Rocky Mountain House, and to the Saskatchewan border to the east.

Anywhere from 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected, depending on the area.

Snowfall amounts in the capital region will be near 10 cm, while northeastern Alberta could see accumulations of 15 to 20 cm by Tuesday night, according to Environment Canada.

Global Edmonton weather specialist said the snow in the city should taper off by the noon hour Tuesday, or shortly after.

Drivers are reminded to give themselves extra time to get where they need to go and drive to the conditions. Many roads in Edmonton, particularly the side streets, were still covered in ice before the snow started to fall on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, the roads in Edmonton were covered in snow, making it difficult to see the lanes in some areas.

Visibility may be reduced in some areas due to the falling snow.

The Edmonton Transit Service said its cold weather service is in effect, meaning express buses have been instructed to stop for users at all bus stops along their routes.

Extreme cold warnings

Extreme cold warnings were also in place for parts of northern Alberta Tuesday, including Fort Chipewyan, Wood Buffalo National Park, High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion, Mackenzie Highway, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning.

Extremely cold wind chill values below -40 were forecast for the above areas on Tuesday morning.

The extremely cold wind chill values are expected again on Wednesday morning.

It’s expected to be a chilly week in Edmonton. Sobel’s weather forecast calls for a high of -15 C on Tuesday, followed by highs of -19 C Wednesday, -18 C Thursday and -20 C Friday. Overnight lows could dip to -27 C by Friday.

View image in full screen The Edmonton weather forecast from Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Mike Sobel, Global Edmonton

