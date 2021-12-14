Edmonton activates extreme weather response Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response Tuesday to keep vulnerable people safe ahead of a stretch of expected cold weather.

This activation includes a temporary expansion of emergency shelter space during the extreme cold and dedicated ETS bus routes to transport people from transit centres and other critical locations to shelters between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Throughout the activation, Edmonton Transit Service will continue its practice of picking up passengers at most stops when the weather is -20 C and below with wind chill,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.

It’s supposed to be a very cold week in Edmonton. Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel’s weather forecast calls for a high of -15 C on Tuesday, followed by highs of -19 C Wednesday, -18 C Thursday and -20 C Friday. Overnight lows could dip to -27 C by Friday.

The activation of the extreme weather response is expected to run until Dec. 31.

In terms of day shelter space, Boyle Street Community Services and Bissel Centre will increase capacity. In terms of overnight shelter, the 150-bed shelter at Commonwealth will expand capacity to 200. The shelter will operate until March 31, 2022.

A temporary shelter on the west side of Commonwealth Stadium (operated by The Mustard Seed) has a target opening date of Dec. 20 but the city says teams “are working to open earlier if possible.”

The city makes the decision to activate an extreme weather response in consultation with the Sector Emergency Response, a collaboration between the city, Homeward Trust and more than 25 other agencies.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast and the current capacity within Edmonton’s emergency shelter system were also taken into consideration, the city explained.

If you are concerned about someone outside in the extreme cold, call 911 (for someone in serious distress or in cases of emergency) or call 211, press 3 for 24/7 Crisis Diversion (for non-emergency support for shelter, intoxication and mental health).

