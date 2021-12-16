G1 driver caught behind the wheel after having licence suspended at RIDE: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a G1 driver is facing more charges after allegedly driving despite having his licence suspended at a RIDE check over the weekend.

Officers stopping vehicles in the downtown core on Saturday night suspended a man’s licence for 72 hours after he registered a “warn” on a breathalyzer, police said in a news release.

A “warn” means their blood-alcohol level is between 50 milligrams and 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millimetres for blood.

Police said one of the officers at Saturday’s RIDE check spotted the man driving in Guelph’s south end on Monday morning.

The officer was off-duty at the time but called it. However, uniformed officers were unable to find the car.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday morning, the same officer, now on duty, saw the same car and pulled it over.

The North York man is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving while suspended and being a G1 driver unaccompanied by a fully licenced driver.

1:28 Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough – Nov 28, 2019