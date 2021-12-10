Menu

Crime

Apple AirTag GPS device used to steal pickup truck in Guelph, Ont., police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police reveal 10 most stolen vehicles of 2021' Toronto police reveal 10 most stolen vehicles of 2021
The Honda CR-V tops Toronto police’s list of most stolen vehicles in Toronto in 2021, followed by the Lexus RX350, Honda Civic, Land Rover Range Rover, Toyota Highlander, Ford F150, Honda Accord, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Rav4, and Hyundai Elantra.

Guelph police say a pickup truck has been stolen with the help of a GPS device in what’s becoming a common way in Ontario for thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles.

The Apple AirTag tracker is a small circular device that can be attached to objects like keys and bags, and then be used to locate the items if they are ever lost.

Read more: Toronto police reveal 10 most stolen vehicles of 2021

But thieves are now attaching the device to vehicles, allowing them to track it back to the owner’s residence to be stolen later.

Police services across Ontario have reported similar thefts recently and now the tactic appears to have hit Guelph.

The owner of a Ford F-150 called police just before 5 a.m. on Friday to report his truck had been stolen from his driveway near Gordon Street and Edinburgh Road.

Police said the man also reported that he had been checking on his truck through the night after finding an Apple AirTag on the vehicle the night before.

The theft remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7457. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Caught on camera: Range Rover stolen in seconds in Toronto' Caught on camera: Range Rover stolen in seconds in Toronto
Caught on camera: Range Rover stolen in seconds in Toronto – Nov 12, 2021

York Regional Police said earlier this month that five similar thefts had been reported to their investigators since September.

In some cases, thieves are able to reprogram the vehicle’s computer to its factory settings after getting inside and then make the vehicle accept a key the thieves brought with them.

Drivers are urged to park their vehicles in a locked garage, use a steering wheel lock and consider purchasing a video surveillance system.

Police are also telling drivers to inspect their vehicles regularly and call the police if they notice any suspicious tracking devices.

Read more: Stolen Lexus found in Nova Scotia bound for South America: Guelph police

The man who had his truck stolen in Guelph also said his own Apple device notified him of an AirTag tracker in the area.

So, police are also telling drivers to inspect their vehicles regularly, especially if they receive an unknown AirTag notification.

