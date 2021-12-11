‘It makes me feel so strong’ :Competition heats up as Gymnastic events return to Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The girls are back on the mat competing in the first in-person competition in the Okanagan for almost two years.

“We’ve got a club from Penticton, a club from North Valley which is Vernon, Synergy, Kelowna Gymnastics and Okanagan Gymnastics,” said Teresa Cooper, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre executive director.

Athletes from different centres across the Thompson Okanagan from all ages and levels took to the floor at the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

“They are coming here to learn stuff and then to show to parents and people who are around, to show that they’re good [and] that they can represent this club or represent British Columbia,” said Maryna Vorobyova, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre coach.

For the athletes, it’s a chance to get together, see old friends and cheer each other on.

“I love the way it makes me feel when I do all these skills and it makes me feel so strong,” said Katie Flaten, competitor.

The Cobweb Invitational also acts as a qualifier for the BC Winter Games that will be held in Vernon, BC in February. One competitor from the Okanagan Gymnastics centre has earned her way into it.

“I am super proud of myself I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and my teammates supporting me throughout the way,” said Rae Roworth, competitor.

“It’s really exciting because it’s the next step into my career.”

The competition continues through to Dec. 12 where more will compete for the chance to take part in the BC Winter Games.