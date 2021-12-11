Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

‘It makes me feel so strong’ :Competition heats up as Gymnastic events return to Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 11:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Friendly competition returns after pandemic hiatus in Gymnastics competition' Friendly competition returns after pandemic hiatus in Gymnastics competition
Athletes returned to the forefront at the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre today in the first in-person competition since COVID hit. Sydney Morton sat in on one of the sessions.

The girls are back on the mat competing in the first in-person competition in the Okanagan for almost two years.

“We’ve got a club from Penticton, a club from North Valley which is Vernon, Synergy, Kelowna Gymnastics and Okanagan Gymnastics,” said Teresa Cooper, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre executive director.

Athletes from different centres across the Thompson Okanagan from all ages and levels took to the floor at the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

Read more: Kelowna documentary highlights importance of support groups, wins awards

“They are coming here to learn stuff and then to show to parents and people who are around, to show that they’re good [and] that they can represent this club or represent British Columbia,” said Maryna Vorobyova, Okanagan Gymnastics Centre coach.
Story continues below advertisement

For the athletes, it’s a chance to get together, see old friends and cheer each other on.

Trending Stories

“I love the way it makes me feel when I do all these skills and it makes me feel so strong,” said Katie Flaten, competitor.

Read more: Animal Food Bank receives boost to support B.C. flood victims

The Cobweb Invitational also acts as a qualifier for the BC Winter Games that will be held in Vernon, BC in February. One competitor from the Okanagan Gymnastics centre has earned her way into it.

“I am super proud of myself I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and my teammates supporting me throughout the way,” said Rae Roworth, competitor.

“It’s really exciting because it’s the next step into my career.”

Read more: Kelowna musician, Leila Neverland, shares new perspective on art in latest album

The competition continues through to Dec. 12 where more will compete for the chance to take part in the BC Winter Games.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagPandemic tagOkanagan tagnews tagAthletes tagGymnastics tagokanagan athletes tagGymnastic Events tagGymnastics Competition tagReturn To Competition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers