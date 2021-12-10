SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Abbotsford, B.C. lifts final evacuation order, but warns of disaster if dikes aren’t updated

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 6:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford, B.C. mayor warns of disaster if province, feds don’t pitch in for dike repair' Abbotsford, B.C. mayor warns of disaster if province, feds don’t pitch in for dike repair
As the City of Abbotsford, B.C. lifts its final evacuation order, Mayor Henry Braun urged the provincial and federal governments to co-operate with the municipality and help fund dike upgrades throughout the city. Approximately $1 billion in repairs are needed, he said Friday, but the city doesn't have -- and cannot acquire -- funds on that scale.

As the final evacuation order is lifted for the flood-ravaged Sumas Prairie, the mayor of Abbotsford, B.C. is warning that another catastrophe may be just around the corner.

Henry Braun said Friday that if the provincial and federal governments don’t work together to help Abbotsford raise $1 billion for critical dike repairs and upgrades, the next breach could be cataclysmic.

“The existing disaster with Sumas Prairie will pale in comparison if the Matsqui dikes breach,” he said.

“The Fraser River is a much bigger and much more powerful river than the Nooksack River and will wreak havoc on our economy and infrastructure.”

Read more: B.C. and federal agriculture ministers tour farm in Abbotsford flood zone

On Nov. 14 and 15, a record-breaking atmospheric river pounded the southern part of B.C., and in Washington state, caused the Nooksack River to flow across the border and into the Fraser Valley.

Thousands of Abbotsford residents, Sumas Prairie farmers and their livestock were forced to evacuate as the flood waters swallowed homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure.

Dikes for the Matsqui Prairie, northwest of the Sumas Prairie, along the Fraser River were unaffected by the disaster.

Click to play video: 'Tallying the cost of the B.C. floods' Tallying the cost of the B.C. floods
Tallying the cost of the B.C. floods

Braun made an impassioned case for funds to upgrade those dikes in his last scheduled press conference related to the floods. The Fraser River is creeping up on them, he explained, as erosion leads to more silt being swept in from Hope B.C., and deposited at its depths.

“This isn’t rocket science,” he said.

“The City of Abbotsford, as a local government that receives only approximately 10 cents of every tax dollar, simply cannot fund $1 billion to build both dikes to today’s standards.”

Read more: B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway could reopen earlier than expected, though new winter storm brews

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has estimated that a flood from the Fraser River could cause upwards of $30 billion in damage.

Meanwhile, if the Sumas dikes aren’t fixed, Braun said some engineers predict the Nooksack River could take a “hard right turn” and carve a new channel into the Sumas Prairie next time there’s another major rainfall event.

“Then 100 per cent of the water will be in our valley. Now that would be a doomsday scenario,” he said.

Click to play video: '‘It’s like a friendly new neighbour’: Vancouverites starstruck by infamous barge stuck since major storm' ‘It’s like a friendly new neighbour’: Vancouverites starstruck by infamous barge stuck since major storm
‘It’s like a friendly new neighbour’: Vancouverites starstruck by infamous barge stuck since major storm

Federal and B.C. agriculture ministers Marie Claude-Bibeau and Lana Popham toured a flood-impacted poultry farm in the Sumas Prairie on Friday.

Without providing much detail, both promised Abbotsford would receive their co-operation and support in the aftermath of the disaster.

Braun said the dike repairs are a matter of “food security” — Abbotsford is the top agriculture-producing jurisdiction in the country on a per-hectare basis, with sales of $1 billion per year according to the 2016 census. It also provides 50 per cent of all the milk, chicken, turkey and eggs consumed in the province.

Read more: B.C. floods caused estimated $450 million in insured damage, industry group says

Nevertheless, Braun said he’s filled with hope as the municipality turns to the next chapter of flood response.

On Friday, the city lifted the final evacuation order in the Sumas Prairie, allowing all but a handful of individual homeowners in the Lake Bottom area to return. The city has also downgraded a ‘do not use’ water advisory in the area to a boil water advisory.

“I am optimistic that from this point on, it will be two steps forward and no further steps back,” he said.

Click to play video: 'BC. floods: Cleanup underway in Fraser Valley' BC. floods: Cleanup underway in Fraser Valley
BC. floods: Cleanup underway in Fraser Valley

Municipal crews will be keeping an eye on the weather this weekend, he added, as between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain are forecast to fall on the region.

Soaking grounds combined with winds up to 60 kilometres per hour could topple trees, Braun explained.

He ended his press conference with tears of thanks for the municipal workers, government officials, residents, journalists, and family members who have supported him and the city through the disaster.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
