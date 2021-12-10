B.C. floods: Government to give update after touring flood-impacted poultry farm in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will join her B.C. counterpart Lana Popham on a tour of a flood-impacted poultry farm in Abbotsford on Friday.

The pair will begin the tour at 11:15 a.m. PT, before taking questions from reporters on site. The media availability will be livestreamed on the Global BC website, BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Abbotsford is still in the “response” phase of flood operations, Mayor Henry Braun told reporters earlier this week, but recovery conversations are already taking place with all levels of government.

To date, the B.C. Agriculture Department estimates some 628,000 chickens, 420 dairy cows, and 12,000 hogs have died as a result of the natural disaster on Nov. 14 and 15. About 110 beehives have been submerged as well.

Countless acres of farmland have also been engulfed with water, resulting in lost crops that could take years to replace. Barns, silos, tractors and other costly farming equipment was destroyed.

“I was out there earlier this morning and I can see that there’s silt on a lot of broccoli and cauliflower fields,” Braun said in a Wednesday news conference.

“I am concerned about the farmers who weren’t able to harvest their cold crops … If it takes a year or two to till that soil, they’re not going to have any revenue for a couple of years.”

Earlier this week, the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the record-breaking floods to have caused $450 million in insured damage.

The preliminary tab makes it the most expensive weather disaster in the province’s history, and overall economic losses — including highway repairs — have not yet been counted.

The Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was one of the hardest-hit areas, as flooding from the Nooksack River in Washington spilled across the border, overtaking local dikes.