B.C. floods: Government to give update after touring flood-impacted poultry farm in Abbotsford

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Livestock deaths in Fraser Valley' Livestock deaths in Fraser Valley
Agriculture Minister Lana Popham taks about what to do about the thouands of farm animals that died in the BC floods and helping farmers recover. – Dec 3, 2021

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau will join her B.C. counterpart Lana Popham on a tour of a flood-impacted poultry farm in Abbotsford on Friday.

The pair will begin the tour at 11:15 a.m. PT, before taking questions from reporters on site. The media availability will be livestreamed on the Global BC website, BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. floods caused estimated $450 million in insured damage, industry group says

Abbotsford is still in the “response” phase of flood operations, Mayor Henry Braun told reporters earlier this week, but recovery conversations are already taking place with all levels of government.

To date, the B.C. Agriculture Department estimates some 628,000 chickens, 420 dairy cows, and 12,000 hogs have died as a result of the natural disaster on Nov. 14 and 15. About 110 beehives have been submerged as well.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mayor worried about farmers, but still focused on flood response over recovery' Abbotsford mayor worried about farmers, but still focused on flood response over recovery
Abbotsford mayor worried about farmers, but still focused on flood response over recovery

Countless acres of farmland have also been engulfed with water, resulting in lost crops that could take years to replace. Barns, silos, tractors and other costly farming equipment was destroyed.

Trending Stories

“I was out there earlier this morning and I can see that there’s silt on a lot of broccoli and cauliflower fields,” Braun said in a Wednesday news conference.

“I am concerned about the farmers who weren’t able to harvest their cold crops … If it takes a year or two to till that soil, they’re not going to have any revenue for a couple of years.”

Read more: B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway could reopen earlier than expected, though new winter storm brews

Earlier this week, the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the record-breaking floods to have caused $450 million in insured damage.

The preliminary tab makes it the most expensive weather disaster in the province’s history, and overall economic losses — including highway repairs — have not yet been counted.

The Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford was one of the hardest-hit areas, as flooding from the Nooksack River in Washington spilled across the border, overtaking local dikes.

