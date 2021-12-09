SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Weather

B.C. to provide flooding update as South Coast braces for more heavy rain

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 1:36 pm
Click to play video: 'BC. floods: Cleanup underway in Fraser Valley' BC. floods: Cleanup underway in Fraser Valley
The worst of last month's storms may be behind us, but those in the Fraser Valley are only just beginning to pick up the pieces.

More than three weeks after the first storm that washed away parts of B.C., people in the Fraser Valley are just starting to clean up.

Cultus Lake Provincial Park is still recovering after the atmospheric rivers brought down trees and buried picnic tables.

Cleanup efforts are underway with crews working to restore roads and campsites before the summer season.

The B.C. government is set to provide an update on the provincial situation at 11:30 a.m. PT Thursday. That will be livestreamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: B.C. floods — Cultus Lake storm damage hints at scale of cleanup work ahead

Click to play video: 'Princeton, B.C. battling the weather amid flood cleanup' Princeton, B.C. battling the weather amid flood cleanup
Princeton, B.C. battling the weather amid flood cleanup

Meanwhile, B.C.’s South Coast is once again bracing for heavy rain.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, with a new storm forecast to arrive Friday.

The national weather and climate agency is forecasting between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain, with up to 80 millimetres possible near the North Shore and Howe Sound.

Snowfall of between 15 and 20 centimetres is forecast near Whistler, the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass on Highway 3.

Click to play video: '‘Great news for skiers’: B.C. forecast will be colder and wetter this winter' ‘Great news for skiers’: B.C. forecast will be colder and wetter this winter
‘Great news for skiers’: B.C. forecast will be colder and wetter this winter

Read more: New weather alerts issued with more heavy rain headed to B.C.’s South Coast

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagBC Flooding tagbc storm tagBC Floods tag#bcstorm tagBC flooding update tagBC flooding latest tagBC flood clean-up tagRain in BC tagNext BC storm tagRainfall BC tag

