B.C. to provide flooding update as South Coast braces for more heavy rain

More than three weeks after the first storm that washed away parts of B.C., people in the Fraser Valley are just starting to clean up.

Cultus Lake Provincial Park is still recovering after the atmospheric rivers brought down trees and buried picnic tables.

Cleanup efforts are underway with crews working to restore roads and campsites before the summer season.

The B.C. government is set to provide an update on the provincial situation at 11:30 a.m. PT Thursday. That will be livestreamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s South Coast is once again bracing for heavy rain.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, with a new storm forecast to arrive Friday.

The national weather and climate agency is forecasting between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain, with up to 80 millimetres possible near the North Shore and Howe Sound.

Snowfall of between 15 and 20 centimetres is forecast near Whistler, the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass on Highway 3.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m.