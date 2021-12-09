Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, strong winds forecast for coastal areas

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouverites will want to keep their umbrellas handy this weekend, with more wet weather in the forecast.

Environment Canada has upgraded special weather statements for the region and Howe Sound to rainfall warnings.

It also issued a snowfall warning for Whistler, while special weather statements warning of wind and rain remained in effect for Greater Victoria, the Fraser Valley, central and eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

“A strong Pacific front will spread rain into Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound on Friday morning,” the national weather agency said.

“The rain will intensify and become heavy at times on Friday evening. Total rainfall up to 60 mm expected by Saturday morning.”

Rainfall of 30 to 60 mm was forecast for the Fraser Valley, while snowfall of 15-20 cm was forecast for the Whistler area.

Drivers are being warned to watch out for flash flooding and pooling on roadways, and to slow down and drive for the conditions.

Along with the rain and snow, the storm is expected to bring strong winds to areas adjacent to Haro Strait and the Strait of Georgia beginning Friday night.

Winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 were forecast for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, while winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 were possible in parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast.

Motorists headed out of the Lower Mainland were also being cautioned about hazardous road conditions, with winter storm and snowfall warnings in place for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 through Alison Pass.