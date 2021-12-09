Warning issued as B.C. areas recovering from November storms to get more intense weather

Send this page to someone via email

A Pacific storm is gearing up to head inland on Friday, and its effects are expected to eventually reach already beleaguered stretches of the Southen Interior.

Environment Canada reissued special weather statements on Thursday for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, and the Sea to Sky highway, from Squamish to Whistler.

The national weather agency says heavy precipitation and strong winds are forecast as part of the moist Pacific frontal system arriving in B.C. on Friday.

1:58 Concerns over Highway 3 as B.C.’s only open corridor Concerns over Highway 3 as B.C.’s only open corridor

Freezing levels will range between 500 and 1,000 metres with this system, and Highways 3, 5, and the Sea to Sky, and Whistler should expect heavy snow.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coquihalla Summitt, Allison Pass and areas near Whistler are forecast to get somewhere between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow by the end of Saturday.

The province is asking drivers to take note of the storm because it is expected to affect a section of Highway 3 near Manning Provincial Park, between Hope and Princeton.

“In particular, the province is urging commercial and essential vehicle drivers along Highway 3 to prepare and be diligent if Environment and Climate Change Canada issues weather alerts,” reads the provincial alert.

“Significant snowfall and reduced visibility are expected as well as potential avalanche activity and increased water flow in areas already affected by recent flooding.”

4:25 B.C. floods: Gas to be rationed in some areas, some highways to be essential travel only B.C. floods: Gas to be rationed in some areas, some highways to be essential travel only – Nov 19, 2021

Highway 3 is currently the main commercial trucking connection between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, and is under a non-essential travel order.

Story continues below advertisement

Commercial and essential vehicle drivers should be aware and prepared for strong winter storm conditions.

For updated road conditions, visit DriveBC.ca.