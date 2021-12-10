Drug, weapon charges laid in Saskatoon police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old woman is facing several charges, including trafficking of fentanyl and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, following a Saskatoon police investigation.

A police statement said members of the force’s crime reduction team were involved in a one-week investigation into fentanyl trafficking activities of a suspect in the City Park area.

On Wednesday, just after 1 p.m., the woman was taken into custody by officers from the tactical support unit without incident near a business in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue North.

Police allege she had been “engaged in activity consistent with drug trafficking.”

Police also say the woman was found in possession of .26 grams of fentanyl and $100 cash, and loose fentanyl powder was also found in the vehicle along with bear mace and an airsoft pistol.

Story continues below advertisement

A search warrant was executed at homes in the 600 block of 7th Avenue North.

Police said the following items were seized from the search warrant:

391 grams of fentanyl in bulk form, hidden inside a teddy bear, within a Canada Post package

10 grams of methamphetamine

25 additional grams of fentanyl packaged for street-level trafficking

30 suspected ecstasy pills

Packaging material and a digital scale consistent with drug trafficking

Three BB handguns

Ammunition

430 grams of cutting agent

A 2013 GMC Acadia was seized as offence-related property

The woman is also charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and methamphetamine), possession of proceeds of crime, and carrying a concealed weapon.

In total, police say 415.04 grams of fentanyl was seized in this investigation.

Saskatoon police service called this a significant seizure of fentanyl “as it prevents hundreds of single doses of fentanyl from entering our community.”

“This single, one week, investigation protects our citizens from hundreds of potential overdoses as the use of fentanyl is highly dangerous,” the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use