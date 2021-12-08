Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stakeholders talk challenges of crime, public perception, vacancies in downtown Saskatoon

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 11:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Untitled' Untitled
WATCH: Improving Saskatoon's downtown could include changing perspectives around the safety there by finding services to better help people, and attracting more businesses.

The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce hosted a discussion on how to improve the downtown Wednesday.

Crime and poverty were some of the big concerns.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said they’re trying to connect people in need to services supporting mental health and addictions.

Read more: COVID-19: Study finds Saskatchewan government support lacking for food organizations

“When staff at some of these facilities aren’t able to address the needs of the community they serve, often times we’re called in to be a substitute and I think there’s a better way to do that,” said Chief Troy Cooper.

SPS said they’re working with providers on different approaches.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police have a role to play in public safety but there are often times other service providers that are more appropriate, so we’ve done things like form an alternate response officer program,” Cooper said, adding one solution is working with community organizations.

Click to play video: 'Capacity swelling, waitlists growing at Regina shelters' Capacity swelling, waitlists growing at Regina shelters
Capacity swelling, waitlists growing at Regina shelters

For example, the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has been pushing to open a wellness centre downtown to house vulnerable people.

Their plan is to help people heal their trauma so they can get off the street.

“Indigenous people bring value, they bring opportunity, they want to be part of the economy, and this is a good opportunity to keep working and make sure we’re doing things properly,” said Tribal Chief Mark Arcand.

The STC said treating everyone with dignity will help improve their lives, and ultimately, downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the holistic way of doing things,” Arcand said.

“We’re providing three meals a day and some of the shelters don’t do that, so that’s something we’ve seen. We’re providing fridges, microwaves, washer and dryer so it’s kind of like their home.”

Some businesses downtown, meanwhile, are struggling with less foot traffic during the pandemic, according to the downtown business improvement district.

“Having sports teams, travelling, those sorts of things really help. On the business travel side we need that to go up, we need conventions to return,” said Brent Penner from Downtown Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon holding emergency meeting Thursday to discuss approving temporary emergency shelter' Saskatoon holding emergency meeting Thursday to discuss approving temporary emergency shelter
Saskatoon holding emergency meeting Thursday to discuss approving temporary emergency shelter

A recent study from the University of Saskatchewan found how safe people feel downtown affects whether they spend time and live there.

Story continues below advertisement

It said making downtown more attractive for everyone will help people feel safer.

Meanwhile, the proposed wellness centre and shelter for downtown is closer to getting approval.

City council is holding an emergency meeting Thursday morning on whether to approve the temporary emergency shelter.

“We want to be open for Friday at lunch time, 1:00,” said Arcand.

“(Our staff are) all getting trained right now anticipating this is going to happen, so we’re being optimistic right now but we’re being hopeful.”

Read more: Sask. audit report highlights inconsistencies in inspection, enforcement of vape shops

Arcand said they have some details to work out, but getting people out of the cold is the priority.

Many local businesses and organizations have offered donations. The tribal council said they’re grateful, and in addition they need money.

They have enough funds for around two months but are applying to the federal government for a $1.4 million to stay open until the end of April.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagPandemic tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagHomelessness tagUniversity of Saskatchewan tagSaskatoon Tribal Council tagDowntown Saskatoon tagTroy Cooper tagMark Arcand tagGreater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce tagTribal Chief Mark Arcand tagDTNYXE tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers