4 homes searched, 19 arrested during drug bust: Vernon RCMP

Four homes were searched and 19 people were arrested during a drug bust by Vernon RCMP last week.

According to police, four consecutive search warrants were executed along the 3000 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon last Thursday, Dec. 2, shortly after 10 a.m.

“In each of the residences, police located undisclosed quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, cash, several edged weapons, a firearm, and items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs,” Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

“A total of 19 people were arrested as a result of the coordinated warrant executions.”

“The search warrants come as a direct result of our ongoing efforts to target and disrupt drug trafficking and other criminal activity in our community,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“We will continue to take aggressive action in an effort to reduce the supply of deadly illicit drugs being trafficked in our community.”

Police say six individuals were held in custody throughout the day, but that all were later released and are expected to make their first appearance in court at a later date.

RCMP say officers are continuing to investigate, and that their findings will be forwarded to the BC Public Prosecution Service for further charge assessment.

