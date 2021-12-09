Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Locally-brewed beer helping raise funds for Regina Food Bank this holiday season

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:24 pm
A few local businesses are teaming up with the Regina Food Bank to help fight hunger with sales of a newly-created beer. View image in full screen
A few local businesses are teaming up with the Regina Food Bank to help fight hunger with sales of a newly-created beer. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Drinking beer to help feed neighbours — it sounds like it’s too good to be true, but that’s exactly what Regina brewery Pile O’ Bones Brewing Company is doing with what they call their Community Lager.

The limited edition beer was created to help raise funds for the Regina Food Bank.

Community Lager will be served on tap at Pile O’ Bones and at all Leopold’s Tavern and Victoria’s Tavern locations in Regina. Cans of the special beer will be sold at Sobeys Liquor stores in Regina, too.

Read more: Breweries, volunteers prepare for first Saskatchewan Roughriders game day in 628 days

Customers will find that the beer resembles the famous Campbell Soup can design. However, Pile O’ Bones general manager Glenn Valgardson said the meaning behind it is based on community.

Story continues below advertisement

Valgardson shared during Thursday’s launch that he approached the food bank with the idea through conversations and connections within the community.

He mentioned that they brought Leopold’s and Victoria’s on board because of their community-minded mentality, adding it was a natural fit for all parties involved.

“We were able to produce a beer with barley from Saskatchewan, hops from Saskatchewan, and then use all of that revenue created from that product to help feed our surrounding communities again,” said Valgardson.

All net proceeds from beer sales will support the food bank with each pint sold providing 24 meals and each can providing 15 meals.

Trending Stories

Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said it’s a significant help, considering their organization provides food to thousands of people every month.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man charged following break and enter, theft at Carmichael Outreach

However, the demand increases in the winter with 1,000 to 2,000 more hampers beginning in December.

“People are facing a ton of financial pressures with the holidays looming as we sort of work through the school year and other factors,” he suggested.

“People’s dollars aren’t going as far as they used to.”

Read more: Demand exceeds capacity, Regina interim emergency shelter waitlist grows

According to the food bank, they provide food to over 9,000 people each month, with 43 per cent of their users being children.

Bailey said the fight against hunger is relentless — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing more a plateau effect where numbers are coming in at 9,000 to 10,000 (users) every month,” explained Bailey.

“December we’re still seeing more of an uptick, but we are not seeing it start to recede. At least we haven’t been for the past two years through the pandemic.”

Organizers say total sales of Community Lager will raise 90,000 meals for the food bank, which will support users in Regina and approximately 30 communities across southern Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

This particular lager will be available for a limited time until their batch runs out.

Click to play video: 'MADD Regina launches Red Ribbon campaign ahead of holiday season' MADD Regina launches Red Ribbon campaign ahead of holiday season
MADD Regina launches Red Ribbon campaign ahead of holiday season – Nov 20, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina News tagFood Bank tagyqr tagRegina Food Bank tagLeopold's Tavern tagRegina Restaurants tagPile O Bones tagSobeys Liquor tagPile O' Bones Brewing Company tagVictoria's Tavern tagRegina beer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers