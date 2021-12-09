Menu

Crime

Regina man charged following break and enter, theft at Carmichael Outreach

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 5:11 pm
Carmichael Outreach on 1510 12th Ave in Regina, reported robbery that occurred Friday November 19th, 2021. View image in full screen
Carmichael Outreach on 1510 12th Ave in Regina, reported robbery that occurred Friday November 19th, 2021. Global News

A Regina man is facing a number of charges following a break and enter investigation in the city involving Carmichael Outreach.

A press release from the Regina Police Service (RPS) said sometime on the night of Nov. 19, an unidentified person or persons “unlawfully gained entry to the premises” located in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue.

The RPS release did not name the charity in its release.

Read more: Carmichael Outreach says it was robbed over the weekend, police investigating

Carmichael Outreach development coordinator Aurora Marinari confirmed the incident occurred at their building.

In a statement to Global News, Carmichael Outreach said they are grateful for the work of RPS.

“We aren’t at liberty to disclose any kind of sensitive information. Due to privacy we obviously can’t confirm or deny if we know this gentleman at all. We are grateful to the community for their generosity and hope this individual will turn to organizations when in need and not take from them,” Carmichael Outreach added in its statement.

RPS says the suspect(s) removed several items from offices at the building such as computers, a safe containing gift cards and cash, as well as other items.

Officers were dispatched the next day when the break-in and theft was discovered by staff.

RPS said officers were able to obtain evidence including video footage that eventually led to identification of a potential suspect.

Kyle James Edwards, 34, was arrested on Dec. 8 at Regina Correctional Centre and charged in the Nov. 19 break, enter and theft, as well as two other recent and unrelated thefts of trailers.

RPS said Edwards was on remand after his arrest and charges in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Read more: Carmichael Outreach receives nearly $25K in donations following weekend robbery

RPS added the Nov. 19 incident is still under active investigation.

Edwards was also charged with breach of a release order and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (credit card).

Edwards made his first court appearance in connection with these charges on Thursday morning.

