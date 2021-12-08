Demand exceeds capacity, Regina interim emergency shelter waitlist grows

Send this page to someone via email

A report brought forward to Regina city council on Wednesday outlined the ongoing challenges facing those experiencing homelessness and seeking shelter in Regina.

The report, which was prepared for council’s Wednesday meeting, noted that the interim indoor emergency shelter located at Hamilton Street is full on a consistent basis.

The emergency facility was set up after the relocation of Camp Hope members — the group of tents previously situated at Pepsi Park.

However, the 40-bed shelter has been at capacity since it relocated nearly a month ago.

With the shelter’s waitlist at about 20 people according to the report, the city said people are being connected with other facilities in Regina. But the demand others are seeing is no different.

Story continues below advertisement

“On a pretty consistent basis, there’s no space whatsoever,” explained Major Al Hoeft, executive director for the Salvation Army Waterston Centre. “From time to time, there might be one bed or sometimes even two on a given night only because somebody checks out late or doesn’t check in when they were scheduled to check-in.”

Hoeft said during an interview with Global News on Wednesday that their challenge is they have a need for a variety of services.

Read more: Regina police service makes public plea after 18 fatal suspected overdoses in 30 days

The Salvation Army has a capacity of 115 for all their programs, but their emergency shelter only has 15 dorm beds. Their overflow area consists of seven spaces.

“Those spaces are all claimed on an ongoing basis,” he added. “It’s a challenge right now, and the cold weather obviously makes that more of a concern.”

As for the temporary shelter, the city spent a total of $134,000, which includes $66,000 for the lease, $30,000 on utilities consisting of power, energy, internet and garbage collection and $38,000 for shelter preparations.

There was also $14,500 used towards transit buses as warming shelters and to transport Camp Hope members to the temporary indoor shelter.

Advertisement