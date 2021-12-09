Manitoba reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 203 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

An update on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Thursday shows there are now 1,623 active infections across Manitoba. The province’s five-day test positivity rate stands at 6.1 per cent.

The list of deaths linked to the virus posted on the site climbed three to 1,344 Thursday.

The Winnipeg Health region saw the biggest one-day jump in cases, with 58 infections reported Thursday.

Another 53 cases come from the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has been seeing comparatively lower case counts in recent weeks.

The remaining new infections include 51 found in the Southern Health region, 28 reported in the Northern Health region and 13 found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 95 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, eight were partially vaccinated and 100 were fully vaccinated.

The province says 3,627 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported across the province fell eight to 145 Thursday. The number of people in ICU as a result of the virus, however, rose one to 35.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 69,314 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 66,347 have since recovered, according to health data.

