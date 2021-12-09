SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

3 health units in southwestern Ontario issue tougher COVID recommendations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2021 1:00 pm
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19 modelling indicates tough winter ahead for Ontario’s ICUs.

Three southwestern Ontario health units are recommending limiting indoor holiday gatherings to fully vaccinated guests, other than young children, to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

The new recommendations from Huron Perth Public Health, Middlesex-London Health Unit and Southwestern Public Health come as more cases of the Omicron variant crop up in the province and after a science advisory table’s projections pointed to higher case counts and ICU occupancy on the horizon.

The first recommendation is that everyone should limit indoor social gatherings in private dwellings to no more than 10 people, and all attendees 12 years of age and older should be vaccinated.

Read more: Ontario reports almost 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

All unvaccinated people 12 years of age and older are advised to avoid any non-essential indoor contact with individuals who are not part of their household.

The public health units are also recommending that, where possible, people work remotely.

The health units say the recommendations are effective immediately and will be reassessed in four weeks’ time.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
