COVID-19: First Omicron variant case confirmed in London-Middlesex

Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit have confirmed the presence of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in the region.

It comes a day after the health unit reported a large cluster of positive COVID-19 cases linked to two individuals who had arrived in London, Ont., from Nigeria in late November.

Two people associated with the cluster later screened positive for “S gene target failure,” a marker for the Omicron variant, health officials said.

On Tuesday, the health unit announced that genomic sequencing on one of the cluster cases was confirmed to involve the new Omicron variant.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the health unit says the number of cases associated with the COVID-19 cluster is at least 40, with 171 high-risk close contacts.

It remains to be seen whether all 40 cases are confirmed to involve the Omicron variant, however, the health unit said on Monday that the likelihood of it being an Omicron cluster was “very high.”

Health officials said previously that many of the individuals associated with the cluster were fully vaccinated, including the travellers, who also followed federal guidelines around testing.

“Cases in this cluster have been associated with a number of schools, child-care centres and a church in south London,” the health unit said in a statement.

“Any COVID-19 cases or high-risk close contacts associated with this cluster are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for the Omicron variant.”

The health unit notes it is continuing to follow up with PUIs as well as close contacts, and says anyone contacted by case investigators with the health unit should follow their direction and guidance.

Members of the community are asked to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and to seek testing immediately if any develop.

Ontario’s pandemic advisers released modelling Tuesday showing that the province could see close to 400 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and possibly 3,000 new infections reported daily by mid-January, even without accounting for the new Omicron variant, which they warn could have a “substantial” impact.

The group called for increased vaccination and public health measures to reduce transmission, while Ontario’s top doctor maintained that more data is needed before deciding whether to bring in provinc-wide measures to contain spread.

This story will be updated.

— with files from Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press