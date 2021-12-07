SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario science advisory table set to release new COVID modelling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 6:12 am
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounting for Ontario government to clarify reopening plans' Pressure mounting for Ontario government to clarify reopening plans
WATCH ABOVE: Pressure mounting for Ontario government to clarify reopening plans. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s science advisory table is set to release new modelling today, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the province.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is also scheduled to provide an update about the COVID-19 situation in Ontario today, in addition to his regular Thursday briefing.

Dr. Kieran Moore will also likely face questions about the Omicron variant, with at least 13 cases detected so far in the province and the London, Ont., area health unit investigating a potential cluster of 30.

Trending Stories

Read more: Plan to ease Ontario’s vaccine passport up in the air in wake of Omicron variant: Elliott

Ontario’s seven-day average of daily new cases is up to 940, a level not seen since the decline of the third wave in early June.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have said a rise in cases this fall and winter was expected, as the weather gets colder and more activities move indoors.

The science advisory table’s last modelling, released Nov. 12, didn’t make daily case count projections, saying the immediate future was uncertain, though a rise in ICU occupancy since then has been in line with their predictions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers