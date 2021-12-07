Ontario reports 928 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 928 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as case counts continue to rise week over week. The provincial case total now stands at 625,312.

For comparison, last Tuesday saw 687 new cases and the previous Tuesday saw 613. All three Tuesday’s saw similar testing volumes in the 30,000 range.

Of the 928 new cases recorded, the data showed 424 were unvaccinated people, 26 were partially vaccinated people, 401 were fully vaccinated people and for 77 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Tuesday’s report, 163 cases were recorded in Toronto, 85 in York Region, 58 in Sudbury, 51 in Windsor-Essex and 50 in Hamilton. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,036 as seven more deaths were reported.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, there are more than 11.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.4 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 90.1 per cent. There are 866,170 Ontarians who have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 22.1 per cent — 238,524 doses out of just over 1 million eligible children.

Meanwhile, 606,797 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 879 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 8,479 — up from the previous day when it was at 8,439, and up from Nov. 30 when it was at 6,940. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 975, which is up from the week prior when it was 794. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 500.

The government said 26,136 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 17,087 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 3.8 per cent — the highest seen since late May . Last week, test positivity was at 3 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 340 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 203 from the previous day) with 165 patients in intensive care units (down by three) and 144 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by five).

Ontario Health officials have recently said intensive care occupancy can hit between 250 or 300 patients before the health care system would be impacted and require ramping down some non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 122 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated and 75 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 70 were unvaccinated while 3 were partially vaccinated and 19 were fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

312,572 people are male — an increase of 461 cases.

310,514 people are female — an increase of 460 cases.

18,448 people are under the age of four — an increase of 67 cases.

36,329 people are 5 to 11 — an increase of 190 cases.

55,451 people are 12 to 19 — an increase of 55 cases.

233,092 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 259 cases.

174,285 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 227 cases.

80,857 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 111 cases.

26,741 people are 80 and over — an increase of 19 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: Seven

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 107

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 704

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 3,305

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,912

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there are currently 836 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 345 new COVID-19 cases in schools — with 303 among students, 35 among staff and seven individuals were not identified. The data was collected between Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon — a three-day period.

There are 1,947 active infections among both students and staff, compared with 1,879 active cases reported the previous day.

Eight schools are closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,827 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are seven current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 13 active cases among long-term care residents and 23 active cases among staff — up by two and down by three, respectively, in the last day.