Omicron likely involved in cluster of at least 30 COVID-19 cases in London: MLHU

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says it is still awaiting final data but says the likelihood of an Omicron cluster associated with at least 30 COVID-19 cases is “very high.”

The cluster of cases is linked to travellers who arrived in London, Ont., from Nigeria in late November.

The health unit announced Monday that it received word Sunday night that two of the cases screened positive for S gene target failure, which is a marker for the Omicron variant.

The cluster is linked to several schools and child-care centres and the health unit said it would be notifying those communities on Monday. The cluster is also linked to an outbreak at God’s Favourite House, a church on Dearness Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“The number of high-risk close contacts continues to increase and is expected to exceed 100,” the health unit said in a statement.

“All positive COVID-19 cases and high-risk contacts associated with this cluster and considered to be persons under investigation (PUI) for Omicron.”

More to come.