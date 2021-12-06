Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 6 2021 9:45am
05:59

Medical experts urge caution as Omicron variant spreads

The emergence of the Omicron variant has many Canadians on edge. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Issac Bogoch discusses his concerns, booster shots and new NACI guidelines.

