Global News Morning Toronto December 6 2021 9:45am 05:59 Medical experts urge caution as Omicron variant spreads The emergence of the Omicron variant has many Canadians on edge. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Issac Bogoch discusses his concerns, booster shots and new NACI guidelines. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427909/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8427909/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?