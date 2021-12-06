SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Omicron variant case detected at east-end Toronto school

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 8:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Medical experts urge caution as Omicron variant spreads' Medical experts urge caution as Omicron variant spreads
WATCH ABOVE: The emergence of the Omicron variant has many Canadians on edge. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Issac Bogoch discusses his concerns, booster shots and new NACI guidelines.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected at a school in the city’s east end.

TPH said on Twitter that health officials are investigating the case at Precious Blood Catholic School, which is located near Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough.

It marks the city’s first school-related case of the Omicron variant.

Read more: Omicron likely involved in cluster of at least 30 COVID-19 cases in London: MLHU

TPH didn’t say if it involves a student or staff member.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board website indicates there is one active COVID-19 case involving a student at the school. The school remains open.

Trending Stories

TPH said close contacts have been notified and asked to isolate, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

Story continues below advertisement
“Given the emergence of this new variant and the ongoing transmission of the Delta variant, it’s more important than ever to get [vaccinated] if you haven’t already,” the health unit said.

