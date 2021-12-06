COVID-19: Omicron variant case detected at east-end Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected at a school in the city’s east end.

TPH said on Twitter that health officials are investigating the case at Precious Blood Catholic School, which is located near Pharmacy and Lawrence avenues in Scarborough.

It marks the city’s first school-related case of the Omicron variant.

TPH didn’t say if it involves a student or staff member.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board website indicates there is one active COVID-19 case involving a student at the school. The school remains open.

TPH said close contacts have been notified and asked to isolate, monitor for symptoms and get tested.

“Given the emergence of this new variant and the ongoing transmission of the Delta variant, it’s more important than ever to get [vaccinated] if you haven’t already,” the health unit said.

✔Return to work and other activities when their self-isolation period ends — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) December 7, 2021