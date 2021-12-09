Waste collection strike in Peel Region ends, pickups to resume Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A labour dispute among a large portion of waste collection workers in Peel Region that forced them to go on strike earlier this week has now resolved, officials say.

The workers began strike action on Monday and some residents in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon faced delays in the collection of garbage and organics, while recycling and yard waste were not picked up during the labour disruption, region officials said.

The strike involved workers at Emterra Environmental, one of Peel Region’s waste collection contractors.

Officials said Thursday that regular waste collection services for the affected areas will resume on Monday, Dec. 13.

Instructions were provided to residents who were affected by the strike:

If you were scheduled for garbage pickup this week (December 6 – 9), continue to leave garbage and organics at the curb (even on the weekend).

If you were scheduled for recycling pickup for this week (December 6 – 9), continue to hold onto your recycling until your next scheduled recycling pickup day.

Yard waste that was not picked up due to the strike, will be picked up next week (December 13 – 16) in strike-affected areas.

Bulky items will be picked up on your next garbage day.

“For residents in the strike-affected areas, we thank you for your patience this week and ask that you continue to follow the instructions provided, as Emterra works to finish collecting the remaining garbage and organics in these areas,” Director of Waste Management Norman Lee said.

View image in full screen Area of Peel Region affected by the waste collection strike. Region of Peel

Jason Ottey, director of government relations and communications at LiUNA Local 183, told Global News on Monday the strike action came after months of trying to negotiate a new collective agreement with the company.

“It expired on Nov. 18 and unfortunately the disparity between what our members expected was fair and what the company was offering was too great, so as of this morning we were forced to pull our services and go on strike,” Ottey said.

“By far the largest issue right now is the discrepancy in wages,” Ottey continued. “There is another provider, Waste Connections, in the area that is doing the exact same work … and the gap in pay between what our members make and what the members of Waste Connections make is substantial.”

He said Emterra Environmental services approximately two thirds of Peel Region, while Waste Connections services one third.