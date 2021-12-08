Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged in the hit-and-run death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Amir Abdulrahman pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in court Wednesday morning. A jury trial was scheduled to begin in the case on Monday, but the accused’s lawyer said last week that instead, there would be a plea with submissions.

Abdulrahman was originally charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 31, 2020 death of Harnett. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder.

Members of Harnett’s family, including his widow and brother, were in court on Wednesday. Members of the Calgary Police Service were also in attendance to hear the plea.

Court is set to hear five victim impact statements Wednesday. The Crown said body-worn video from the officers that were at the scene, including Harnett, will also be played in court.

Police have said Harnett tried to stop an SUV after he noticed its licence plates did not match the registration. Harnett was struck by the vehicle and dragged before he fell and was struck by another vehicle, police have said.

Abdulrahman was a passenger in the SUV.

The alleged driver, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with first-degree murder. He is now 18 and is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 31.

With files from Sarah Offin, Global News and The Canadian Press.

More to come…