Calgarians invited to line route as police escort body of fallen officer to funeral home Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) plans to formally escort the body of Sgt. Andrew Harnett from the medical examiner’s office to a funeral home on Tuesday.

Harnett died in the line of duty on Dec. 31, 2020, during a traffic stop. Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with his death.

The police officer had pulled over an SUV and was hit and dragged when the vehicle took off. He died shortly after.

Read more: Pair accused in death of Calgary police officer appear in court Monday

In a news release issued Monday, the CPS said “arrangements, including the date, for the official funeral are still being made and will be shared as soon as they are available.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harnett, 37, was a 12-year member of the CPS.

He leaves behind two older brothers and a mother, as well as a wife who is expecting their first child this summer.

There will be a formal procession at about noon on Tuesday as the CPS Skye Boat and Honour Guard, as well as officers from the traffic section, escort Harnett’s body to a funeral home.

Global Calgary will air the procession live on television and will also stream live in this article.

The procession will travel east along Memorial Drive, from Bowness to Forest Lawn.

“Members of the public are welcome to join employees from (the CPS) who will line the route to pay tribute to the fallen officer.” Tweet This

According to CPS, all COVID-19 protocols must be followed, including maintaining social distancing of two metres between all attendees.

There will be disruptions to traffic due to the event and drivers are asked to use alternate routes during the procession.

For more information on the procession click here.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: On Monday, just hours after the two teens charged with his death appeared in court, dozens of first responders drove by Calgary Police Headquarters in a touching tribute to Sgt. Harnett.

1:52 Touching tribute for fallen Calgary police officer Touching tribute for fallen Calgary police officer