Calgary police officer killed during New Year’s Eve traffic stop

A Calgary police officer was killed in the line of duty late Thursday night while conducting a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.

According the Calgary Police Service (CPS), the officer was struck by a vehicle as it tried to flee.

The officer’s name has not been released as CPS works to notify the officer’s family.

A CPS officer was killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop on Dec 31, 2020. Blake Lough / Global News

The officer was struck in the area of Falconridge Blvd and Falconridge Dr NE around 10:50 p.m.

According to a CPS statement, fellow officers and EMS desperately tried to save the officer, but he was pronounced dead in hospital around midnight.

“The profound grief this has brought to all members of the Calgary Police Service and their families is unmeasurable,” reads the statement.

“Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time.”

The driver of the vehicle has not been found, according to the statement.

A CPS officer was killed in the line of duty while conducting a traffic stop on Dec 31, 2020. Mike Hills / Global News

More to come…